A Russian bodybuilder with huge arms was beaten by a blogger 3 minutes into his MMA debut

The Sun Kirill Tereshin and Oleg Mongol.

A bodybuilder nicknamed “Popeye” lost his MMA debut when he was submitted by the blogger Oleg Mongol, who is 20 years older than him.

Kirill Tereshin is a 23-year-old in Russia who has become internet-famous for injecting synthol into his arms.

This has caused his biceps to swell and look out of proportion compared with the rest of his body.

The do-it-yourself procedure is wildly controversial, as it causes muscle deformity.

As such, Tereshin has launched a fundraiser to help fund treatment. “My arms are in a bad state and are reddening,” he said, according to The Sun.

Watch Tereshin’s fight below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A bodybuilder renowned for his grotesque arms was submitted by the blogger Oleg Mongol within three minutes of his MMA debut at a gym in Abakan, Russia.

Kirill Tereshin, a 23-year-old often nicknamed “Popeye” and “Bazooka Arms,” became internet-famous for injecting synthol into his arms that caused them to swell and look out of proportion compared with the rest of his body.

Injecting synthol is a controversial do-it-yourself procedure that some bodybuilders have used to add a temporary implant into the muscle, causing immediate enlargement. It does have drawbacks, however, as it causes muscle deformity.

Denis Slepov / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Tereshin in 2018.

This has happened to Tereshin, and The Sun reports that Tereshin has launched a fundraiser so he can go to the UK and get a $US50,000 treatment for his arms.

“My arms are in a bad state and are reddening,” he said.

Read more: Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Conor McGregor an alcoholic and a rapist following 2nd allegation, reigniting an ugly UFC feud on Twitter

It is unclear whether the cage fight was a charity drive to help fund the trip to a British doctor, but regardless it is one he was conclusively beaten in.

Though he began the fight well, landing a couple of decent punches, Tereshin ended up on his back and was submitted by a fighter 20 years older than him.

Mongol made him tap because of a forearm to the windpipe.

Watch the bout below:

Russian internet personality 'Bazooka Arms' gets thrashed in MMA debut by man 20 years his senior pic.twitter.com/1XJn0IzM1X — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) October 22, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.