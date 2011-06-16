30 Russian Billionaires Are Cruising Around Scotland In A Yacht That Costs $1 Million Per Week

Photo: Courtesy Liveras Yachts

A group of hard-partying Russian oligarchs are making a scene along the Scotland coast in a chartered $1 million per week megayacht.The fun-loving billionaires hired the 290-ft. Lauren L, one of the world’s largest and most expensive charter yachts.



Built in 2002 by Germany’s Cassens-Werft with a refit in 2008, the yacht was formerly owned by imprisoned Russian oil magnate Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The party of 30 sailed up the Firth of Clyde, then on to the Hebrides, overshadowing the local coastline in the enormous vessel.

They also landed for wild rides through Edinburgh, Glasgow, Arran, Fort William, Colonsay, Jura, Lewis and Mull, stopping for treats like custom-made kilts.

A source told the Glasgow Daily Record that the cruise is a birthday treat for a billionaire Russian industrialist and his pals.

“They’re having their every need looked after by a crew of about 40,” the source reports.

“Money is no object and they shelled out tens of thousands just on the kilts. But when you compare that to the millions it is costing to charter the yacht it puts things into perspective. They caused a stir on Stornoway when they were met with a coach with blacked-out windows which took them round the Isle of Lewis.”

The yacht has several luxury suites, indoor and outdoor bars and conference rooms, 50-inch plasma TVs and a movie library with 800 films.

Guests can also enjoy a full range of watersports and tenders.

There’s also a beauty salon, gym, ship’s doctor and a helipad for getting on and off the yacht in style.

