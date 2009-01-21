Russian Billionaire's Wife and the 26 Greenwich Toilets

The supermansion of Russian billionaire couple Olga and Valery Kogan is up for review once again. Hopefully, cutting 11 toilets and a couple of thousand square feet out of the original plan would get the Greenwhich community on their side this time.



Olga Kogan will make her plea for building a 21,127-sq.-ft. home on seven acres at 18 Simmons Lane before the local Planning and Zoning Committee tonight.

Greenwich Time: Kogan’s proposed home is a scaled-down version of the one she wished to build last May, which, at 27,000 square feet and 26 toilets, was rejected by the commission for being out of scale with the neighbourhood.

Kogan first appeared with her new plans for a 21,000-square-foot, 15-toilet home in December, but commissioners said they needed more information on traffic and construction implications for the neighbourhood, among other details.

Hat Tip: Tyler Durden of Zero Hedge.

