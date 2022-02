Russia’s richest 22 billionaires have lost $39 billion in one day after the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest man, lost $3 billion in one day on Thursday. He is now worth $26.1 billion. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia’s richest citizens lost $39 billion collectively in the day after their country attacked Ukraine.

The wealth wipeout came after Moscow’s benchmark MOEX Russia Index crashed and closed 33% lower on Thursday.

The Russian billionaires lost more money on Thursday than they had lost year-to-date up until Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The biggest loser was Vagit Alekperov, chairman of Moscow-based oil company Lukoil, who saw his wealth fall by one-third in one day as the company’s share price plummeted 32% on Thursday. Alekperov now has a net worth of $13 billion, down from $19.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest known man (no one knows for certain just how rich Russian President Vladimir Putin is), lost $3 billion after the share price of Norilsk Nickel, where he is the president, crashed 26%.

It could get worse for Russia’s richest individuals as Western sanctions intensify. The US on Tuesday announced sanctions including measures against Russian oligarchs and their family members. On Thursday, President Joe Biden doubled down with another round of sanctions.

On Tuesday, the UK also announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals. Among the individuals sanctioned was oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who has close ties with Putin, according to Reuters. Timchenko is the 11th-richest person in Russia with a net worth of $12.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s a breakdown of Russia’s top ten richest people, their net worth, and how much they lost in one day on February 24, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Name Net worth One-day loss Vladimir Potanin 26.1 -$3.0 billion Alexey Mordashov 23.0 -$4.2 billion Vladimir Lisin 22.4 -$3.9 billion Leonid Mikhelson 22.2 -$3.8 billion Alisher Usmanov 20.3 -$1.2 billion Andrey Melnichenko 18.6 +0.1 billion Viktor Vekselberg 17.2 -0.4 billion Mikhail Prokhorov 13.6 -0.1 billion Roman Abramovich 13.3 -1.8 billion Vagit Alekperov 13.0 -6.2 billion