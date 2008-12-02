Russian Billionaire Smooching Naomi Campbell At Art Basel

In yet another sign that Russian billionaires are the new Masters of the Universe, Vladimir Doronin, is dating, and possibly engaged to, Naomi Campbell. The two were spotted making out in Miami, no doubt before Doronin attacked the Paparazzi photographing them.



Both are in town for the annual Art Basel festival, which means someone might actually be buying art at this year’s event after all.

Naomi wouldn’t even let a restaurant’s legal woes keep her from throwing a fabulous after-party. She just moved it to another night club.

NY Daily News’s Full Disclosure Column: Get a room, Naomi!!! That’s what guests on the beach outside South Beach’s posh Setai hotel were muttering this weekend as Naomi Campbell and her Russian billionaire beau Vladimir Doronin refused to keep their hands or their lips to themselves in public.

The pair kissed and cuddled like newlyweds, doing absolutely nothing to dispel engagement rumours, especially because Campbell kept flashing an emerald and diamond ring Doronin had just bought her.

A promise or just a pretty present?

The catty catwalker is in town for the Art Basel festival and to attend Tuesday night’s “In Fashion Photo” expo, a retrospective of more than 50 photographs and illustrations of her from the past 20 years.

Campbell was expected to throw her after-party for the expo at the Cipriani sales centre in the former Saxony hotel, but she was dissuaded by the restaurant’s current legal woes. Instead, the bash will be held at SET nightclub down the street.

