Bloomberg TV ran a very interesting profile on Mikhail Prokhorov.



Reporter Ryan Chilcote and Prokhorov play around with a $400,000 gold bar, go out clubbing (with minimal dancing), and talk about Frank Sinatra’s influence on the Russian’s decision to purchase the New Jersey Nets.

Watch the profile below:



