People Are Talking About The 'Russian Parties' At Davos

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, world leaders need to talk about the most important issues of our time, but they also need to blow off a little steam.That’s why there are parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Usually, as the Washington Post reports, the most epic of those parties is thrown by Google.



Not so this year.

This year the buzz was all about mysterious “Russian Parties”. Russia sent 12 billionaires to the conference including its richest man, Alisher Usmanov, and you know those guys know how to spend cash on a good time.

These blowouts had to be huge, because even The Economist couldn’t ignore them:

Euphemism of the week: Translator. When any of the army of beautiful, lightly clad young ladies flown in for the “Russian party” were asked what they did, they answered “l’m translator”.

At one Friday night party, Russian punk band Leningrad from St Petersburg played a live set.

Sounds wild!

