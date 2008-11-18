Russian Billionaire Funds "Art" Book Of Wife's Nude Pics*

Nice to know that some people are still doing wacky things in this economy. Kind of like a breath of fresh air!



ANI via Thaindian News: A Russian billionaire, who is very proud of his wife”s beauty, decided to share it with the world by printing a book of erotic photographs of her.

Sergei Rodionov, a banker, was so taken by the pictures of his wife Olga in her different erotic poses that he decided to publish a book of photographs on her, entitled The Book of Olga.

French photographer Bettina Rheims, whose previous assignments included Jacques Chiracs official portrait, took the pictures of 34-year-old Olga in a variety of erotic poses, with most of them totally in the nude.

Bettina is a very expensive photographer. The husband hired Bettina to shoot private photos of the wife, and thought they were so awesome that he sought out a publisher. The book was put out by Taschen, a very, very upscale publishing house. Click through for more info on the book and some shots which are very, very, very NSFW.

*The book costs $500 by the way. Thanks to commenter Ni for pointing that out!

…Olga, a business school graduate and chat show host with a 13-year-old daughter, sounds just as pleased as her husband about her physical attributes.

…My body is the result of hard work. I want to show that having kids, a marriage and work are not excuses for a woman to stop taking care of herself, she stated.

Olga is not new to stripping off in front of the camera, as she has posed for Russian Playboy and Penthouse magazines as well as for Helmut Newton, the late photographer famous for his provocative nudes.

