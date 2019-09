From the New York Times:



Alexander Lebedev, a Russian billionaire who was once a K.G.B. agent stationed in London, struck a long-awaited deal to buy The Independent newspaper on Thursday, little more than a year after he acquired another of Britain’s respected major papers, The Evening Standard of London.

