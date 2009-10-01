Russian Billionaire Finally Gets Rid Of Plaza Penthouse

The Russian hedge fund billionaire who sued the Plaza and its developer El-Ad Properties last year, while trying to get out of a $53 million acquisition of two penthouses, finally got his way.



Andre Vavilov, also a former government official, sold the duplex for $8.4 million to a limited-liability corporation, according to the New York Observer. The buyer appears to be Maribel Unanue McVicar, food giant Goya heiress.

In the suit he filed last year, Vavilov alleged he was misled about the state of the apartments and that instead of the promised “endless possibilities” and “superb views”, an “attic-like space was found.” El-Ad then counter-sued for defamation.

In the end, the parties reached a settlement and Vavilov agreed to buy the penthouse for a discounted $11 million in February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.