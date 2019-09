We test-drive the Yo, Russia’s first hybrid car, with Russian billionaire Mikhail Prohkorov at the wheel, Jay-Z riding shotgun, the New Jersey Nets in the trunk, and a beloved 80s television program booming out of the system. All in about a minute.



