The Russian Banker Who Had His Goons Beat Up A Dutch Energy Executive Has Been Jailed

Red Square in Moscow. Photo via thisisbossi on Flikr.

A Russian banker who had his bodyguards beat up a Dutch Gazprom executive in an apparent road-rage incident has been sentenced to 4 and a half years, according to The Moscow Times.The incident happened last November. Jorrit Ioole Faassen had been driving his BMW in Moscow when he was illegally cut off by Matvei Urin’s car.



An altercation followed in which Urin’s 7 bodyguards beat Faasen with baseball bats, causing head injuries. Luckily Faassen memorized the licence plates.

Urin and his entourage were originally sentenced to between two and 4 1/2 years but a court overturned those sentences as too lenient.

In Russia there has been some speculation as to whether Faasen had a link to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. rumours circulated (but were never proven) that Faasen was dating one of Putin’s daughters.

Urin worked for Trado-Bank and a number of other banks. The Moscow Times reports all went bankrupt during the investigation.

