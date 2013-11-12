Russian Artist Staples His Genitals To The Street In A Bizarre Political Protest

This is not something you’ll see everyday.

On Sunday Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky stapled his genitals to the cobblestone street in front of the Kremlin wall — Russia most famous public space — as a form of political protest.

“The performance can be seen as a metaphor for the apathy, political indifference and fatalism of contemporary Russian society,” Pavlensky

said in a statement. “As the government turns the country into one big prison, stealing from the people and using the money to grow and enrich the police apparatus and other repressive structures, society is allowing this, and forgetting its numerical advantage, is bringing the triumph of the police state closer by its inaction.”

He was given medical attention and then taken to the police station.

Pavlensky previously sewed his lips together to protest against the jailing of two Pussy Riot members and wrapping himself in barbed wire outside a Russian government building in St. Petersburg.

