Salavat Fidai, from the Ural Mountains, was laid off from his corporate job. Now, he spends his time carving the tips of graphite pencils into sculptures of animals, landmarks, and movie characters.

An individual pencil can sell for $550.

Written and produced by Carl Mueller

