A Russian artist makes freakishly realistic dolls that are creeping people out

Russian artist Michael Zajkov makes freakishly realistic dolls and documents the process on his Instagram. He hand-makes the dolls and clothing. Though not for sale to the public, he shows them off at exhibitions where doll collectors snatch them up.
Story by Anjelica Oswold and editing by A.C. Fowler
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.