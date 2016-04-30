A Russian artist makes freakishly realistic dolls that are creeping people out

Russian artist Michael Zajkov makes freakishly realistic dolls and documents the process on his Instagram. He hand-makes the dolls and clothing. Though not for sale to the public, he shows them off at exhibitions where doll collectors snatch them up.

