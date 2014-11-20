These Mesmerising GIFs Show Russian Artillery Being Fired In Slow Motion

A recent LiveLeak video shows a variety of Russian artillery weapons firing in ultimate slow motion.

Many of these weapons have been used during the current war in Ukraine between Russian-back separatists and loyalists to the Ukrainian national government.

We’ve highlighted some of the most astonishing segments of the video through GIFs, which show what heavy projectiles look like after being launched and give an idea of just how much firepower these pieces of artillery can pack.

The 2A36 Giatsint-B is a Russian towed field gun.

Originally created by the Soviets, the weapon can fire effectively at ranges of more than 19 miles.

While the 2A36 fires shells, the BM-21 Grad is a mounted multiple-rocket launcher that can launch two rounds a second.

Grad rockets can be fired in a barrage. Russian-backed separatists have acquired Grad launchers and have used them to pound Ukrainian government positions in the east of the country.

The rebels have also made frequent use of the T-12 anti-tank gun. Though effective, the weapon is relatively old and ceased to be the main anti-tank gun of the Eastern Bloc in the 1980s.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a self-propelled piece of armoured artillery. Both sides in the conflict in Ukraine have used this weapon, which can fire rounds more than 18 miles.

Like the Grad launcher, the TOS-1 is a multiple-rocket launcher. However, the TOS-1 is made of a 30-barrel launch system mounted on a T-72 tank chassis. It can launch two rounds a second.

Ukraine has said for months the presence of artillery in the rebels’ arsenal suggests they’re being armed by Russia. However, the rebels and Russia deny these allegations, contending that the weapons were captured from Ukrainian soldiers and military bases.

Regardless, both sides have been accused of recklessly using artillery while shelling enemy positions.

You can watch the entire LiveLeak video below.



