Video Emerges Of Russian Special Forces Arresting Greenpeace Protesters In The Arctic

This is the dramatic moment a Greenpeace ship was boarded by armed Russian authorities during a protest against oil drilling in the Arctic

The newly released footage was shot on September 19 and shows a Russian helicopter hovering over the deck of Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise.

Armed men drop on to the deck, while members of the Greenpeace crew are seen with their hands in the air.

The footage also shows the ship being towed towards Murmansk, where the 30 people on board were taken ashore and arrested.

The protesters were initially charged with piracy, but this has been changed to hooliganism, which carries a lesser sentence.

Prime Minister David Cameron has called the charges “excessive” and urged President Vladimir Putin to make sure those being held can come home.

