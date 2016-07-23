Watch these Russian airstrikes flatten 2 ISIS command centres in Syria

Минобороны России/YouTube A Russian Tu-22M delivers its payload on ISIS targets in Syria.

After their recent string of terrorist attacks, ISIS is starting to feel the pressure from a global response. One of these nations in particular is revamping its assault on the shrinking terrorist group.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that its aircraft carried out airstrikes against ISIS militants in the Homs province of Syria near the ancient city of Palmyra. After warning international coalition forces in advance of their mission and flight routes, Russian forces used Tu-22M bombers to destroy two ISIS command centres.

According to RT, the bombers were also escorted by Su-35 fighter jets.

Consisting of several variants, the Tu-22M is a long-range bomber capable of delivering free fall bombs, firing up to 3 H-22 missiles, or using two 23mm autocannons.

Russia has been conducting airstrikes in Syria in support of the Syrian government since September 2015. And although Russia has targeted ISIS, the majority of its strikes have been against other rebel groups throughout the country.

Watch the entire video from the Russian Ministry of Defence below:

