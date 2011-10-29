Russia Looks Set To Finally Join World Trade organisation

Photo: AP

It looks like Russia‘s 18 year long quest to join the WTO may finally be over.The Guardian reports that Georgia has dropped its opposition to Russia’s membership after Swiss-brokered talks.



According to the WTO there will be a formal Working Party meeting 7-8 November to discuss Russia’s ascension to the group.

The issue of membership of the organisation had long been a source of embarrassment for Russia, the largest economy not included in the 153-member trade group.

Membership could help Russia grow its annual gross domestic product 11% in the long term, reports The New York Times.

