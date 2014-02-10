One Of The Best Women's Hockey Goalies In The World Will Miss Sochi Olympics Because She Is Pregnant

Russia has a good shot to win a medal in women’s ice hockey at the Sochi Olympics. But they will have to do it without their top goalie who had to withdraw from the team because she is pregnant.

Nadezha Alexandrova, who was named the top goalie at the 2013 World Championships had to withdraw from the Russian team just before the start of the Sochi Olympics when it was revealed that she was pregnant according to the BBC.

With the United States and Canada expected to compete for the gold and silver medals, Russia was considered one of the favourites to win bronze, having finished third in the 2013 World Championships

Russia won the first game in their group, defeating Germany 4-1. Russia used backup goalie Yuliya Leskina in that match.

Russia also has Anna Prugova on the roster, who was just 16 when she competed for the Russian team at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.