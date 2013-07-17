Russian State News Outlet Says Snowden May Be Able To Move Freely In Russia While Waiting For Temporary Asylum

Russia will allow NSA whistleblower/leaker Edward Snowden to move freely in Russia during the examination of his application for temporary asylum, state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reports.



Snowden will reportedly be given a special certificate that can be used as an identifying document since his passport was revoked by the U.S.

“If a decision on the review petition on the merits, the applicant is issued a certificate of [identification],” a source told RIO Novosti (Note: translated by Google). “It is a document that certifies the identity of the applicant, and gives him the right to stay in Russia for the entire review period.”

Russia Today reports the Russian Migration Service has confirmed that it has received whistleblower Edward Snowden’s application for temporary asylum, and notes that he may be moved to a refugee centre.

RIA notes that the preliminary review of the application will take up to five days, and the full examination up to three to six months. The presidents of Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have offered the former CIA technician asylum, and on Friday he accepted those offers.

Snowden, 30, has been living in the the transit area of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport since June 23.

