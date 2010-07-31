Russia Wildfires Have Gotten So Bad That Now Putin Has Been Put In Charge

Russia’s wildfire crisis has gotten so serious that the government is calling in ex-president and current prime minister Vladimir Putin to handle the issue, according to Ria Novosti.



Putin has requested $5 billion rubles ($165 million) be used to stomp out the flames that have been burning Central Russia. the prime minister will be in charge of this money and its use.

In the last 24 hours alone, 1,000 homes have been destroyed as a result of the flames.

The fires are a result of extremely warm temperatures in Russia, which have hovered near 100 degrees Fahrenheit and turned many of the country’s wooded areas into tinder boxes.

At least 9 were found dead yesterday as a result of the flames.

