REPORT: Russia Moving Warships Into Syrian Waters

Russia is preparing to move warships into Syrian waters, according to reports in Israeli newspaper H’aaretz.The move was allegedly announced by a Syrian news agency. It has not been confirmed at the time of writing.



The warships are reportedly being readied as Moscow sends a message that Russia is opposed to international intervention putting an end to disturbances in Syria. Russia used a UN Security Council veto in October to block a resolution that would have condemned Syria’s President Bashir Assad for the violence.

If true, the move shows an increasingly brazen attitude by the Russian armed forces.

Earlier this month a Russian official warned that western intervention in Iran would be a “very serious mistake”, and just yesterday a Russia military chief warned that its border disputes had the potential to end in nuclear conflict.

