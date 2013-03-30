Russia Warns US That Korea Situation Could Spiral Out Of Control

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explicitly warned the U.S. against any increased military activity near the Demiilitarized Zone, saying the situation could spiral out of control.



Reuters reports that Lavrov said, “We are concerned that alongside the adequate, collective reaction of the U.N. Security Council, unilateral action is being taken around North Korea that is increasing military activity.”

“The situation could simply get out of control,” he concluded.

The U.S. recently flew two B-2 bombers near the DMZ on what they say was part of the routine combined-arms bilateral training event called “Foal Eagle.” This is the second time the U.S. has has flown such a mission.

Lavrov’s comments come on the heels of Kim Jong-Il’s announcement that missile and artillery batteries have been put on stand-by to fire on U.S. and South Korean targets. Though the announcement could just be a part of Kim’s intent to consolidate and fortify his hold over his own people.

Last night Kim’s staff released images of him signing the plans, with maps in the background reading “US Mainland Strike Plan.” Yet those images were released internally, as NKNews.org pointed out, in domestic workers papers.

Aside from the fact that their long range missiles have no guidance or missile re-entry systems, CBS New own Major Garrett says there are signs strikes are unlikely.

From a CBS report:

One sign this could all be North Korean bluster, Garrett reports, is that North Korea has kept open a key industrial park where hundreds of South Koreans do business every day and where global trade produces roughly $2 billion for the isolated nuclear power.

There is also a larger than normal U.S. presence in the region due to the bilateral training event, and most likely in part to North Korea’s continued bluster.

Regardless, the situation is tense, and North Korea is decidedly unpredictable.

