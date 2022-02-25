Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to crumble the post-WWII system built to prevent global conflict

- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is shaking the global system built after World War II.
- This system has appeared dysfunctional and powerless in the face of Russian aggression.
- One ex-diplomat said the fate of this system depends on how the world responds to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a shock test of the international system that was founded in the wake of World War II in the hope of preventing another global conflict. It also shines an uncomfortable light on gaps in the system, given it failed to prevent this war.
In a surreal set of circumstances on Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country was launching a military operation against Ukraine as the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nabenzya, simultaneously presided over an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). Nabenzya is the panel’s rotating president this month.
The fact that Russia was overseeing an emergency meeting over a crisis it provoked seemed to highlight profound dysfunction in the framework of global institutions like the UN. As one of the victors of World War II, Russia is one of five permanent members on the UNSC and therefore has veto power. Russia on Friday vetoed a resolution to condemn it over the invasion of Ukraine.
The UN was founded in 1945 to help prevent war and foster dialogue between nations. But it has often been powerless to thwart conflicts, especially when they’re launched by major powers. The US was rebuked by the UN over its 2003 invasion of Iraq, but in reality there was little the global body could do to stop it.
“The invasion of Ukraine is *another* example of how powerful nations ignore international law and do as they please when it comes to weaker nations. The international system is broken—it has long been broken—and Russia’s actions are but a symptom of this failed system,” Pouya Alimagham, an MIT historian, wrote in a tweet on Friday.
The stability of the world is in many ways dependent on whether countries are willing to abide by an agreed set of rules, with respect for the sovereignty and borders of other nations at the top of the list. Russia effectively set that list on fire with its invasion of Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe.
“Putin wants the world to travel back in time to a time before the United Nations — to a time when empires ruled the world…Colleagues, President Putin is testing our international system,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said on Monday.
