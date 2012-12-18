Russian Military Experts Say The US Patriot Missiles On The Syrian Border Are Actually Pointed At Iran

Photo: AP

Russia is categorically opposed to the Turkey’s installation of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles along its border with Syria.Most have assumed that the Moscow’s opposition was driven by its friendship with embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



But Russian military experts tell Kommersant that Moscow is actually concerned that the missiles will be used in military action against Iran.

In spite of the fact that the planned location of the missiles is relatively far from the Iranian border, they could be easily deployed to any place in Turkey, and be used against Iranian rockets.

The experts Kommersant spoke with said that having the Patriot missiles in Turkey seriously increases the risk of armed conflict with Iran, which would not be able to strike back if the Patriot missiles are deployed.

“Turkey has explained its request to NATO to put the Patriot missiles on its border with Syria as exclusively related to its need to defend itself from a possible attack from the Syrian army.

“But according to our information, there could be a second motivation for this actions, which is a preparation for military action against Iran,” said one diplomatic source in Moscow.



Continue Reading at WorldCrunch >

This story was originally published by WorldCrunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.