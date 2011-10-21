Russian Steelmaker Warns That Putin's Return Could Spell Unrest

Photo: AP

In a prospectus for new shares, Russian firm Evraz has warned of the potential for unrest in Russia after Putin’s return to presidential office.”In particular, the recently announced intentions of Mr. Putin to return to the Presidency and Mr. Medvedev to support Mr. Putin’s re-election as President in 2012 could cause political protests and unrest,” says Evraz (via the WSJ).



While it hasn’t caused much protest in Russia the time of writing, internationally eyebrows were raised when Putin announced his intention to run for President next year.

Perhaps Russia will be needing those snipers after all…

