Here are the major companies that have not pulled out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine

- As dozens of major companies suspend business with Russia, several have yet to cut ties.
- Many of these companies are in the machinery, hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.
- Here’s the list of companies still operating in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.
Droves of companies have now suspended business with Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, but some holdouts remain.
While many were quick to pull out of Russia in the aftermath of its attacks against Ukraine, others have been slower to retreat. Companies like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks were among the most recent to join the fast-growing list of departures from the country, as many face mounting pressure from consumers and the looming threats of boycotts.
Still, some companies remain resistant to severing ties with the European power, many of which hail from industries including heavy machinery, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage.
Here are the remaining companies with significant connections to Russia that have yet to cease business with the country. It was compiled using several resources, including the findings of Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, founder of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute at Yale University, who has been tracking the companies in real-time.
In a statement to Nikkei first reported by Bloomberg, Fast Retailing CEO Tadashi Yanai confirmed the stores would remain open, noting “the people of Russia have the same right to live as we do.”
“Clothing is a necessity of life,” Yanai said, according to Bloomberg. The company also recently donated $10 million to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.
Mars makes a significant amount of its pet food in Russia, where it operates five facilities that produce its Whiskas, KitKat, Pedigree, Chappi, and Sheba brands. In August 2021, the company expanded production in Russia, after first ramping up investments in pet food production in the region in 2018.
In response to a request to comment, a Mars representative directed Insider to a statement from CEO Grant F. Reid on March 1 announcing that in addition to halting advertising in the region, the company would also donation $2 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
“We join the world in supporting the innocent victims of this war and calling for a peaceful resolution immediately,” Reid said in the statement.
A representative for Kimberly-Clark did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A Mondelez spokesperson directed Insider to a statement made by CEO Dirk Van de Put on March 9 that said the company is “scaling back all non-essential activities” in Russia, “while helping maintain continuity of the food supply during the challenging times ahead.”
“We will focus our operation on basic offerings, discontinue all new capital investments, and suspend our advertising media spending,” de Put wrote.
A representative for Coty did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
According to an IHG spokesperson, while the company is suspending future investments, development activity, and new hotel openings in the country, the company holds “long-term management or franchise agreements with independent third-party companies that own the hotels in Russia.”
“IHG has a commitment to look after the people and communities where we have a presence around the world,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Insider, adding that the company is also closing its corporate office in Moscow, but will “continue to support our colleagues.”
In a statement shared to the company’s website on March 9, Edward Skyler — Citigroup’s executive vice president of global public affairs — wrote that the company is working toward exiting its consumer banking business in Russia.
“As we work toward that exit, we are operating that business on a more limited basis given current circumstances and obligations,” Skyler wrote. “We are also supporting our corporate clients in Russia, including many American and European multi-national corporations who we are helping as they suspend or unwind their business.”
A representative for Bridgestone did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A representative for Pirelli did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
“The Russia/Ukraine crisis has fundamentally altered global commodity markets and is likely to drive a decade of reinvestment, similar to what the world experienced in the 1970s,” Jefferies analyst Steven Volkmann wrote in a note, as reported by Bloomberg.
The company has a self-proclaimed “long history in Russia,” which began over a century ago when Caterpillar began exhibiting tractors in trade shows in the region. It opened its first office in Russia in 1973 and today has 180 locations in the larger Eurasia region, according to its website.
A representative for Caterpillar did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
According to a John Deere spokesperson, the company has been “working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis.”
“John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine,” the spokesperson told Insider. “The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remain our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.”
A representative for Cargill did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
The company announced on March 8 that it has halted some of its operations in the country, and has denied reports that it was providing engines Russian military vehicles.
“We have halted some of our operations, but we are continuing to conduct business with Russia that supports the health and safety of citizens on the ground where Cummins equipment powers parts of the agricultural sector, hospitals and many other elements of daily life and not for the defense or military,” Cummins spokesperson Jon Mills told The Republic. “Our intent is to limit the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.”
A Greif spokesperson told Insider that ts “first consideration is always the health and well-being of our people, regardless of nationality.”
“While we condemn the actions taken by the Russian government, we still remain in full support of our 540 Russian colleagues, many of whom are long tenured, appalled and saddened by the events underway,” the spokesperson said. “Their livelihood is important to us, and we continue to operate in Russia as a means of safeguarding their well-being.”
A representative for Bunge did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
The company began producing laminate in Russia in 2011 “to maximize market share” and began sheet vinyl production at a new plant in the country in 2019, according to its website.
A representative for Mohawk did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
“We are monitoring developments carefully and will continue to adjust our operations and procedures in compliance with applicable laws and in order to continue to best serve all of our stakeholders in this challenging context,” an Otis spokesperson told Insider.
A representative for Timken did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A representative for Arconic did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A representative for Citrix did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A spokesperson for Whirlpool told Insider that while the company for safety purposes has stopped business in Ukraine — where it has a sales organization with 40 employees and 100 contractors — it is currently “limiting production” in Russia.
“In Russia, we are limiting production to provide essential goods for families who need our appliances to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes,” the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Abbott directed Insider to a statement made on March 4 announcing that the company has donated $2 million to humanitarian organizations that support Ukraine including International Medical Corps, Americares, and Project HOPE.
A representative for AbbVie did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment.
A spokesperson for AmerisourceBergen directed Insider to a March 9 statement from Robert Mauch — executive vice president and group president — that the company plans to continue support of its existing clinical trials and distribution of oncology therapies while “ceasing any new business initiatives in Russia.”
“There are also larger social ramifications to consider,” Mauch said in the statement. “Making the decision to effectively end the clinical trials our teams are supporting is a strike against medical innovations that may help patients across the globe.”
