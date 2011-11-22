AIDS-Related Death Rates Are Falling Everywhere In The World — But Not Here

on AIDs-related deaths has found that the epidemic peaked in 2005 and deaths have since dropped 21%.



However there is a notable region where number of deaths continues to rise.

Eastern Europe and Central Asia, particularly Russia and the Ukraine, are seeing a huge rise in AIDs related deaths — jumping 11-fold in the last 10 years, according to Bloomberg.

In particular, Russia’s handling of the AIDs epidemic resulted in criticism from the UNAIDS agency.

“About five years ago they were really starting to see a turnaround,” Paul De Lay, the deputy executive director of the agency told Bloomberg. “That’s all pretty much fallen apart. What we’re pushing is for the surrounding countries not to follow the Russian Federation model, but to stay with what we know works.”

