Russian TV Doctored The Opening Ceremony Video So It Looked Like The Olympic Rings Didn't Malfunction

Tony Manfred

Rossiya 1, the Russian state television station that broadcasts the Olympics, used a doctored video during the Opening Ceremony that didn’t show the Olympic rings malfunctioning, producers admitted to Nataliya Vasilyeva of the AP.

They said it was “important to preserve the imagery of the Olympic symbols.”

When the fifth Olympic ring malfunctioned and wouldn’t open, the TV station cut to footage from rehearsal. The ring was working in rehearsal.

Here’s the screenshot:

Russian tv doctored rings videoAP

Amazing.

