?

George Friedman, the founder of Geopolitical Futures, and Stratfor, explains how population disparity and the loss of a critical buffer comprised of European countries along the border of Russia, have weakened the country.

Produced by Lamar Salter

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.