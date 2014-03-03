Russia Took Crimea -- What Happens Next Is Critical

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit, with Ukrainian and Crimean flags seen in the background, in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014.

Over the last few days, Russia has invaded the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by taking over its airspace and airports, its highways, its ports, its television stations, and its regional government.

On Sunday, hundreds of armed men in trucks and armoured vehicles surrounded a Ukrainian military base in Crimea, blocking its soldiers from leaving. Russian troops are reportedly urging the Ukrainians to give up arms and support the peninsula’s pro-Moscow regional authorities.

The new head of Ukraine’s navy has sworn allegiance to the Crimea region. Ukraine has withdrawn its coast guard vessels from two ports in Crimea and moved them to other Black Sea bases, which signals that Russian forces are “completing their seizure of the isolated Black Sea peninsula.”

Ukraine says it will ask for Western help if Russia keeps building up forces in the Ukrainian territory, but there’s not a whole lot the West can do. And Ukraine does not have full-member status in NATO, so the U.S. and Europe have no obligation to come to its defence.

For all intents and purposes, Crimea belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now it’s a matter of what happens next.

Michael Weiss explains in The Daily Beast (emphasis ours):

What remains to be seen is whether or not a formal annexation of Crimea will take place or whether the peninsula will be run as another “semi-autonomous” satellite of Moscow, or simply serve as a waiting room for what Putin hopes will happen next: the fall of the Euromaidan government in Kiev.

Ukraine is broke and increasingly desperate for aid as a government default becomes a possibility. Russia has a lot of economic leverage in Ukraine, partly because the Kremlin provides 58% of the gas consumed in the country of 46 million.

Russia has not recognised the new pro-EU government in Kiev, and Putin wants it to fail. The question is what he does about it.

On Friday, ousted President Viktor Yanukovych spoke from the southern Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don, where he is under Kremlin protection.

“Russia needs to use all of the leverage it has to prevent, the terror, that is unfolding in Ukraine,” he said, adding that he considers himself president and the new government illegitimate.

Wikimedia Commons This map, which shows the common native languages in urban and rural councils as of 2001, illustrates Crimea’s closeness to Russia. Blue is Ukrainian and red is Russian.

Mart Helme, the former Estonian ambassador to Russia, took it one step further in a statement titled: “Moscow Understands Only Force and Willingness to Sacrifice Human Lives.”

Here’s part of Helme’s statement via former NSA analyst John Schindler:

"Was Hitler done w Anschluss? No. Neither will Russia be satisfied just w Ukraine. After UKR, RU can only have 1 target – Baltic states." — John Schindler (@20committee) March 2, 2014

"RU has occupied Crimea. Western countries, incl Estonia, r confused & able 2 utter only outdated & increasingly embarrassing platitudes." — John Schindler (@20committee) March 2, 2014

"Russia is fighting ruthlessly & brutally & proving to all that the post-Cold War world has been replaced by the post-post-CW world…" — John Schindler (@20committee) March 2, 2014

"…in which Moscow no longer considers the current international order, law, and organizations competent to solve problems." — John Schindler (@20committee) March 2, 2014

