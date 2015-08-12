Russia is threatening to ban Reddit because of posts about how to grow weed

A Russian government agency is threatening to block access to Reddit because the site contains advice on how to grow marijuana.

Vocativ reports that Roskomnadzor, the Russian government agency in charge of media in the country, has published a post explaining that it has repeatedly asked Reddit to remove posts about growing weed, but has received no reply.

The post about Reddit appeared on VK, a Russian social network that is oftened likened to Facebook. The agency uses VK to share information about internet companies and piracy.

Reddit hasn’t actually been banned in Russia yet, but Roskomnadzor says it’s “preparing” to block the site. That would mean that Russian internet users wouldn’t be able to log onto the site without using a VPN service to get around the country’s internet blocks.

We don’t know exactly which Reddit post has upset the Russian government, but there’s a good chance that it originated on Reddit’s r/trees community. It’s a place for marijuana fans to hang out and talk about their drug of choice. One of the subreddit’s moderators is rapper Snoop Dogg, who regularly posts on the site.

In case Reddit hasn’t gotten the message that the Russian government is trying to contact it, Roskomnadzor made a handy graphic showing that it wants to get in touch to talk about taking down the weed guide.

