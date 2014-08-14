Russia: The Australian Government's 'Oversized Ambitions' For Ukraine Has Made It Lose Sight

The Russian Foreign Ministry has blasted Australian authorities for accusations that Russia was responsible for the downing of MH17 and the rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement reported on Itar-Tass the Ministry says: “On the whole, it seems that burdened by their own oversized ambitions, some members of the current Australian government have completely lost an adequate picture of the developments in Ukraine and around it.”

Singling out Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Moscow suggests the minister and the Australian government’s “humanitarian convoy to help civilians in the south-east of Ukraine can be used as a pretext for Russia’s armed invasion of the neighbouring country”.

“Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has gone farther than others in making irresponsible innuendoes against our country even though one would think that her position presupposes building bridges between countries, not destroying them,” the ministry said.

Last week Bishop warned “everything’s on the table” for further sanctions against Russia if it fails to accept responsibility for downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

US Secretary of State John Kerry and US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel meet with Bishop and Australian Defence Minister David Johnston yesterday ahead of today’s annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations summit in Sydney.

It is expected the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine will be discussed, along with working towards a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East.

