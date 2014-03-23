'Ominous Mood' Descends On Crimean Town As Russia Takes Hold Of Air Base

At least two people were wounded Saturday after Russian forces used four armoured vehicles to seize one of Crimea’s last Ukrainian military outposts, the Washington Post reports.

The Post reports that an “ominous mood” was settling over Belbek, which is in Crimea, a Ukrainian region that Russia has just annexed. Before Russians stormed the air base there, somebody had posted signs calling for the death of the Ukrainian commander at the base.

As they stormed the base Saturday, Russian troops fired gunshots into the air and threw smoke grenades, The New York Times reported. The Russians surrounded 150 soldiers from Urkaine and dozens of journalists after they made their way inside.

While it appears that two people were injured on Saturday, the Times reports that Russia has taken over other bases in Crimea without casualties.

