Russia Calls For Syrian Ceasefire As Reports Spread That Their Troops Are In The Country

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, the BBC reports.The official announcement came after Jakob Kellenberger, head of the ICRC, had been in Moscow to discuss a ceasefire arrangement with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



“The two parties call for the Syrian government and all armed groups opposing it to immediately agree on a daily humanitarian ceasefire to allow the ICRC and the Red Crescent access to the wounded and to civilians who need to be evacuated,” a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry reads.

Russia has a close relationship with Syrian leader Syrian President Bashar al Assad, using a port in the country as a base for Mediterranean navy operations, and supplying as much as 78 per cent of Syria’s weapons imports during the past five years, the Moscow Times reports.

The ceasefire move appears to show Russian patience with their Syrian allies faltering — previously Russia had vetoed 2 UN resolutions on the conflict, and earlier today there were damaging, though unconfirmed, reports earlier that Russian anti-terrorist forces had entered Syria.

One UN source told ABC News that if true, the reports of Russian troops in the country would be “a bomb”.

It’s possible that unprecedented violence in Damascus earlier today may have prompted the Russian change of heart.

