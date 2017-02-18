Russia releases video of its powerful Su-35 fighter, which could be a worthy adversary for US jets

Russia recently released footage of the Su-35S, an upgraded version of the Su-27 that boasts super manoeuvrability, advanced weapons, and radars custom made to hunt down US stealth aircraft.

The footage shows the Su-35S fully laden with advanced missiles taking off from the runway and performing some impressive stunts. While the Su-35S lacks the stealth of the US’s fifth-generation aircraft, it packs an infrared search-and-track radar that can potentially spot even the stealthiest plane.

The Su-35S’ incredibly agility and devastating weapons that can fire off boresight make it a difficult match for the US’s F-35, which was not designed to out-turn and manoeuvre against advanced threats like the Su-35S, but rather shoot them down at a distance while remaining unseen.

“The Su’s ability to go high and fast is a big concern, including for F-35,” an Air Force official with experience on the Joint Strike Fighter program told The National Interest.

China has also taken delivery of the new Russian multirole fighter, meaning US planners will be studying the plane to determine just how US forces would take it down should the unthinkable happen.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

