Photo and video shows Russian mortar strike that killed a Ukrainian family trying to escape the invasion

Screenshot of a video showing Russian shelling hitting fleeing civilians in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. Andriy Dubchak/Donbas Frontliner

Ukrainians who were trying to flee a town near Kyiv on Sunday were hit by a Russian mortar strike.

The shelling killed eight civilians, including a family who was found dead on the street, the NYT reported.

Journalists who were there captured the moment and its aftermath.

Photo and video show a Russian mortar strike that killed a young Ukrainian family trying to escape the violence on Sunday.

The attack took place in Irpin, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv.

The family was among a group of Ukrainians who were trying to flee Irpin after Russian forces advanced there, The New York Times reported.

The fleeing civilians, who were split up in groups, were running through the streets and attempting to cross a destroyed bridge to Kyiv when the shelling started, The Times reported.

Andriy Dubchak, a freelance journalist with the outlet Donbas Frontliner, filmed the moment the mortar struck the street that the civilians were on. (Warning: Readers may find the footage linked in this paragraph graphic.)

The video showed a man in the foreground speaking as a stream of civilians walked on a sidewalk in the background. Moments later, the mortar strikes the middle of the street, causing a fire, and the camera briefly goes dark before a cloud of dust appears.

As the dust settled, journalists can be heard reacting and Ukrainian troops can be seen hurrying to a group of people lying on the ground.

The Times later reported that they were a woman, her teenage son, her daughter, and their family friend. The report said the daughter appeared to be eight years old.

The Times also featured a photo of Ukrainian troops rushing to help the family on its Monday front page.

Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist who was on the scene working with The Times, said: “Soldiers rushed to help, but the woman and children were dead. A man traveling with them still had a pulse but was unconscious and severely wounded. He later died.”

“Their luggage, a blue roller suitcase, and some backpacks was scattered about, along with a green carrying case for a small dog that was barking,” she added.

A total of eight civilians, which included the family, died in the attack, The Guardian reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack in a Sunday night video message, saying: “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget.”

“We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war,” he said.

Around 2,000 civilians evacuated from Irpin after Russian forces started pushing through the town over the weekend, police said Monday, The Guardian reported.

The towns of Irpin, Hostomel, and Bucha, which surround Kyiv, were all being targeted by Russians, The Times reported.

Monday marks the 12th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said the would not target any civilians.

However, the United Nations has recorded more than 1,000 Ukrainian civilians who have been killed between the period of 4 a.m. on February 24 to midnight on March 4, Sky News reported.

Insider’s live blog of Russia’s invasion is covering developments as they happen.