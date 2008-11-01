Russia Stops Taking Credit Cards

Smart move!



Telegraph: Several Moscow city centre restaurants are now refusing to accept cards in a move not seen since Russia’s last financial crisis almost a decade ago.

Some automated teller machines at Sberbank, the country’s biggest state-owned bank, have also stopped accepting cards from other banks.

Several electronics and mobile phone stores said they no longer accepted credit card purchases.

Over the weekend, Aeroflot, the biggest Russian airline, announced it had stopped taking credit cards payments for flights except from a handful of banks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.