Two Suspected Russian Spies Arrested In Germany

Photo: flickr user: Contando Estrelas

Two suspected Russian spies have been arrested in Marburg and Balingen, central Germany, reports The Local.It’s thought that the spies, known as Heidrun and Andreas A., had been living in the country on fake passports for over 20 years. Both are reported to have denied the charges.



There has been speculation for some time that Russia has been using Germany as a base for international espionage and assassination missions.

See Also: Suspected Russian Spy Was Sleeping With UK Politician And European Officials >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.