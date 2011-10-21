Here's Why Russia Wants To Train A Thousand Snipers

Reports in Russian media suggest that the Russian army is hoping to train 1,000 snipers in the next few months.



The move is a major reorganization of the Russia’s army. Earlier this month defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Sergey Vlasov told reporters “We are establishing a phased, multi-tiered system for selecting and training candidates, to teach them how to work as part of a unit and independently. All snipers will have special training once every three or four years.”

The announcement has been met with confusion. With reports that the snipers would be pulled from normal troops and the first group would only have initial training of 3-4 months, experts argue would likely be useless in a major war situation.

So why the rush? Liz Fuller at RFE/RL hypothesizes that the snipers are being trained for some kind of close-quarters, urban-warfare type situations — which could definitely mass demonstrations or an Arab Spring-type action.

Which leads us to wonder what exactly Russia are expecting…

