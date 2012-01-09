An 18-Month-Old Child Was Swept Into The Russian Sewage System When The Ground Caved Beneath Him

Bryansk, Russia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This is probably the most terrifying story of the weekend.Details are sparse, but the AP reports that Russian police have confirmed an 18-month-old child was swept into an underground sewer system when the ground caved beneath him and his mother.



The incident happened in Bryansk, a relatively small city some 235 miles south of Moscow, after an underground pipe burst and caused the pavement to collapse. Both the mother and the toddler, sitting in a stroller, fell into the ground but only the mother was able to be rescued.

The child is presumed to have died.

