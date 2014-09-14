Russia Sends Second Humanitarian Convoy Into Ukraine -- And No One Said A Word About It

Alexey Koverznev/Reuters A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked by the side of a road near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, September 12, 2014.

The first 35 vehicles in a second Russian aid convoy heading for rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine have crossed the border, Russian news agencies reported late Friday.

“Russian customs officers and border guards completed processing the first group of trucks… Now all 35 trucks have left the border crossing point towards Ukraine,” Rayan Farukshin, spokesman for the southern customs office, told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Alexey Koverznev/Reuters A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, September 12, 2014.

Rossiya 24 television reported from the Rostov region of southern Russia that the latest convoy of trucks is carrying a total of 2,000 tonnes of goods including cereals, pasta, sugar, medicines, diesel, electricity generators and blankets.

Rossiya 24 television reported that the whole convoy of more than 300 trucks was due to reach the border by Saturday morning.

Moscow said the convoy moved in without Kiev’s permission because civilians within the area are in urgent need of food, water, and other supplies.

The second convoy comes after the U.S. and EU announced a new round of sanctions targeted at Moscow’s financial sectors as well as defence and energy industries.

On August 22nd, Russia sent an aid convoy of more than 200 trucks without the final agreement of Ukraine and its Western allies.

The Minsk accord signed a week ago specified the provision of humanitarian aid to east Ukraine where hundreds of thousands of residents are suffering from shortages of basic supplies as well as a lack of running water and power amid widespread destruction from heavy shelling.

