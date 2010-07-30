Russia Is Ditching $29 Billion Of State-Owned Assets And Will Only Sell Them To China

What’s for sale

Russia is selling a big chunk of state-owned assets to fill a budget hole. Worth an estimated $29.3 billion, the assets are a great opportunity for investors looking to get into some of the world’s largest commodity reserves.Moscow is counting on bids from foreign investors, specifically the Chinese, and specifically not the Americans.



Moscow Times:

“The $29 billion is an unrealizable sum for the domestic market,” Shestakova said. “So the Russian government will have to attract foreign investors.

“But I would be oriented toward Asia, and not the U.S. or Europe. Maybe China or India,” she said.

Russia’s orientation toward China or India is a matter of inevitability. State-owned Chinese firms have been buying up energy and mining projects around the world. With those investments comes a natural political alliance — and one more sign of the obsolete West.

