Russia Seeks To Salvage Space Credentials As Latest Mission Launches

The mission to re-man the International Space Station with two Russian astronauts and an American crew member has begun successfully, reports the Guardian.



The crew, housed in a Russian soyuz rocket, launched into space this morning. The Washington Post reports that new crew members were required for the Space Station by mid-November, when the satellite’s current crew are due to return to earth.

There had previously been doubts over whether a mission to re-staff the Space Station would be able to go ahead. In September, a botched flight of an unmanned soyuz rocket, carrying supplies to the station, cast doubt over whether such a mission would be able to be launched before November.

Add to that last week’s disastrous start to Russia’s latest Mars mission, and the smooth nature of this launch will feel even more satisfying. Have a look at the video of the launch in Kazakhstan below from The Telegraph via YouTube.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.