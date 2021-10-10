An actor at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre was crushed to death by falling scenery during a set change, reports say

A police car is seen outside Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater. On October 9, 2021, actor Yevgeny Kulesh was crushed to death by a prop during a performance of the Sadko opera by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Mikhail JaparidzeTASS via Getty Images

A performer at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre died during an opera performance on Saturday night.

The BBC reported that Yevgeny Kulesh went in the wrong during a set change and was crushed by falling scenery.

Spectators initially thought it was a staged accident, the BBC said.

A performer at Moscow’s world-famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed in an accident during a set change on Saturday, according to reports.

Russian actor Yevgeny Kulesh, 37, died after a piece of falling scenery crushed him during a performance of the opera Sadko, BBC News reported.

The media outlet said that Kulesh, a performer at the Bolshoi since 2002, went in the wrong direction during a set change and became trapped under a piece of scenery.

Onlookers tried to revive him but were unsuccessful, the BBC said.

Spectators initially thought it was part of the show, according to the BBC, but it became apparent what had happened when performers shouted out for an ambulance.

The Guardian reported that investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the performer’s death.

In a statement seen by the BBC, the Bolshoi Theatre said that the performance was immediately stopped, and the audience was asked to leave the hall.

It is not the first fatality at the venue. In 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit below the stage.