Russian Official Says Nukes Are A Good Response To US Conventional Strike

AP Dmitry Rogozin

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian Cabinet member says Moscow has reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional strike.

Wednesday’s comments by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin carried by Russian news agencies reflected Moscow’s concern with prospective U.S. weapons.

Weapons that have been developed in the U.S. under the so-called “prompt global strike” program would be capable of striking targets anywhere in the world in as little as an hour with deadly precision. Russia, which has lagged far behind in developing such weapons, has described them as destabilizing.

Without naming the U.S., Rogozin said that those who “experiment with non-nuclear strategic weapons” should remember that “if we come under attack, we will undoubtedly use nuclear weapons in certain situations.”

He described nuclear weapons as a “great equaliser.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.