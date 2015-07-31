Russia says it's getting a refund for the warships France won't hand over to them

Reuters/Stephane Mahe The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014.

Russia’s order of two Mistral helicopter carrier ships has been a constant headache for the French government.

The sale of the ships was agreed in 2010, then put on hold in 2014 when Russian military forces annexed Crimea, which had until then been a part of Ukraine.

In November last year President Francois Hollande confirmed that the sale of the ships was suspended until further notice.

Now Vladimir Kozhin, one of Putin’s aides, says that Russia and France have agreed a refund for the ships, according to AP.

Nothing’s yet come from the French side to suggest that a refund is coming yet, and no figure has been released.

Hollande confirmed in April that if the ships weren’t supplied, there would be some sort of refund.

A month later a report suggested that France could sell the warships to China instead.

