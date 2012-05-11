Russia Says It Foiled A Planned Terror Attack On The 2014 Winter Olympics

Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAK) said on Thursday they had foiled an attempt by Islamic militants to attack the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi, Reuters reports.



The committee also said the FSB (the KGB successor) also allegedly recovered surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles, mortar bombs, grenade launchers, mines, and a flamethrower in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, which declared its independence (recognised by Russia) from Georgia after Russia went to war with the country in 2008.

NAK has arrested three militants, believed to be regional leaders of the Caucasus Emirate terrorist group, according to Ria Novosti. The anti-Russia group operates out of the North Caucasus, where Russian troops have fought two wars in Chechnya since 1991. NAK has accused the group’s leader, Doku Umarov, of cooperating with Georgian special agents for the attack, AFP reports.

“I can only say that the National Anti-Terrorist Committee is staffed with people with peculiar fantasies,” Shota Khizanishvili, chief of staff in Georgia’s Interior Ministry, told the AP. “They’re always trying to accuse Georgia and its secret services of everything in any situation and without any grounds.”

A security threat would be embarrassing — to say the least — for President Vladimir Putin, who has taken a personal interest in the event which could boost Russia’s international image. Umarov’s group is hardcore: they were responsible for the 2011 suicide bombing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport that killed 37 people, and the 2010 twin bombings that killed 40 on Moscow’s metro. But the International Olympic Committee has said it is confident Russia will provide a safe Games.

