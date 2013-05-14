Russia Says It Caught A CIA Agent Recruiting In Moscow

Russia says it briefly detained a CIA agent who was recruiting Russian intelligence officers in Moscow, BBC News reports.



“At the moment of detention, special technical equipment was discovered, written instructions for the Russian citizen being recruited, as well as a large sum of money and means for altering appearance,” the FSB said.

The FSB, like the KGB in the Soviet era, handles counterintelligence and internal affairs in Russia.

The alleged agent, named Ryan Fogle, reportedly served as a secretary at the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

Russia Today has several pictures of Fogle and the arrest.

He was held overnight before being released to U.S. officials, according to Russia.

FSB via RTItems allegedly found with the American

